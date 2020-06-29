In Photos: Ferro visits Basak San Nicolas to asses residents’ ECQ compliance

LOOK: Scenes from the Monday morning visit of Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), to Barangay Basak San Nicolas in Cebu City to determine if residents now comply with enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) protocols.

Ferro’s visit was made two days after online photos of the fiesta activities in Sitio Alumnos went viral.

The police official said that at least 14 individuals, including Basak San Nicolas barangay captain Norman Navarro, will have to take responsibility for residents’ disregard of ECQ protocols.

