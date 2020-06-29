DepEd urged to prepare for reintroduction of GMRC in curriculum

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker is urging the Department of Education (DepEd) to start preparations for the prepare for the reintroduction of subjects on good manners and right conduct (GMRC) in schools.

Cagayan de Oro City 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez made the call after President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law Republic Act No. 11476 which institutionalizes GMRC as a subject under the K-12 curriculum.

“It is no longer possible to implement the law this coming school year because the DepEd will still have to issue implementing rules and regulations, but we have to reintroduce those subjects as soon as possible,” Rodriguez said in a statement.

“There is a need to return to our curriculum for Grades 1 to 6 the subject Good Manners and Right Conduct and to Grades 7 to 12 the subject Values Education,” the lawmaker added.

Rodriguez pointed out the timeliness of the measure, saying that many young people tend to ignore good conduct, manners and values in the age of internet and modern technology.

“The law is in consonance with the goal of improving our primary education system comprehensively. It is high-time we emphasize that quality education does not only entail strength in math, science, and other core subjects; rather, it includes the moral, physical, and mental well-being of our youth,” Rodriguez said.

“Recent research and modern-day education methods call for more experiential learning with our students, especially in building the character and foundation of the next generation. We hope the law and its implementation take us a step further in the betterment of our holistic education system,” he added.

Rodriguez, however, said that the implementation of the law poses a challenge to the education department especially with the new-normal blended learning program that would initially do away with face-to-face classroom sessions.

“But I am confident that the agency, under the able leadership of Secretary Leonor Briones, is up to those challenges,” Rodriguez said.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, the principal author of the bill in the upper chamber, has said that the law would mandate the integration of GMRC into daily activities at the kindergarten level. The subject will be taught as a separate subject from Grades 1 to 6.

Students from Grades 7 to 10, meanwhile, will be taught Values Education, into which GMRC will be incorporated. For those in Grades 11 and 12, Values Education will be integrated into all subjects under the K-12 curriculum.

