Perks of being and staying single

CEBU CITY, Philippines— To be single is a choice not many of us would like to take.

Because being single or staying single to most people is being sad and lonely, little do they know that this side of life has its own perks as well.

Perks? Yes, perks! Being single is not all loneliness and wishing to have a Korean-looking “Oppa” show up your doorstep.

To be single is choosing to live life with just YOU.

Here’s why being single is not all that bad:

Savings— instead of spending too many times with presents and dates, you can save more to yourself. You can save a lot while spending a decent amount of cash for yourself.

Self-love— you can still care for yourself even when you are in a relationship, but it is sometimes too stressful having to look for a time for you to exercise and work on you by not sacrificing “bebe time.” If you are single, you have all the time in the world to try new fitness routines and that skincare you have always wanted to try.

More time— you can focus on yourself. Your self-growth and career growth! You don’t have to think of how you can manage to be in a relationship while working on getting that dream. You can do things for yourself without having to think that maybe you are slacking off as a partner.

Independence— this is when you can practice being self-reliant. Being happy with your own decisions and not having to rely on someone when some things don’t go your way.

Meet a lot of people— no one’s going to be jealous. Go! Have fun! Meet people, interact with people, and learn about the lives of people you meet whether at the bar, coffee shop, or at the mall. Immerse yourself!

Being single is really better than you think. Yes, we still get the feeling of being unlovable, but how can you let someone into your life if you, yourself has not fully loved yourself just yet.

To stay single is a choice and to some, this is the best choice that they could reward themselves with. /dbs