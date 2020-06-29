Mandaue has 26 new cases, 24 recoveries on June 29

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City has recorded 26 new cases and 24 recoveries on Monday, evening, June 29, 2020.

According to the Mandaue City PIO in its Facebook page, the 26 new cases bring the number of COVID cases in Mandaue City to 787.

The 26 new cases included 6 from Barangay Banilad, 4 from Barangay Subangdaku, 3 each in Barangays Labogon and Tabok, and 1 each in Barangays Tipolo, Centro Tribunal, Cubacub, Basak, Looc, Cabancalan, and Casili. One patient is also admitted at the Mendero Hospital and another one at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

Read more: Mandaue City June 29 COVID-19 update

Of the 26 new cases, 8 patients are in their 60s, 70s and 80s; 7 of them are in their 40s and 50s while 11 more patients are in their 20s and 30s with the youngest COVID-19 patient in this batch are a 21-year-old man and woman.

Today’s 26 new coronavirus disease 2019 patients has also brought the number of active COVID-19 cases in the city at 528 — 80 of them are from the Mandaue City Jail while the other 458 are from the city’s community.

The 24 COVID-19 recoveries, on the other hand, have also brought the number of recoveries in the city at 254. The COVID-19 deaths in the city remain at 17.

According to the Mandaue PIO, the Disaster Risk Reduction team is preparing to decontaminate the affected areas and is conducting contact tracing as of writing the story. /dbs