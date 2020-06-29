Consolacion logs 24 recoveries; town’s active cases down to 87

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Consolacion recorded this Monday, June 29, 2020, 24 patients that have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This is the town’s highest number of recoveries in a day since the start of the pandemic.

In its daily update, the municipal government of Consolacion reported that the bulk of the new recoveries are from Barangay Tayud comprising 12 of them. Barangays Danglag, Casili, and Nangka also recorded 4 recoveries each.

However, this northern Cebu town also logged one new case of COVID-19 this Monday. The patient is a resident of Barangay Nangka.

The 24 recoveries and one new case bring the total number of active cases in the town to 87, from 111 on Sunday, June 28. | dbs