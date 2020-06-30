Talisay City’s jail facility records 19 COVID cases on June 29

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The coronavirus disease has already found its way to the Talisay City Jail that is located in Barangay Maghaway.

At least 19 Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) has already contracted the disease, the City Public Information Office (PIO) said in an advisory released late night on Monday, June 29, 2020.

“The results came following a swab test conducted on inmates with ILI symptoms and SARI last June 26, 2020. We have been informed by BJMP Talisay City that the inmates that were found positive were already isolated and are undergoing quarantine inside the jail,” said the PIO advisory.

PIO said that the COVID-positive inmates will be quarantined in a separate room or building that is still located inside the jail facility to prevent their immediate contact with the other jail occupants.

Meanwhile, the city also recorded 16 new cases of the COVID-19 on the same day.

The oldest recorded case was a 73-year-old female resident of Barangay Bulacao, who is currently admitted at the Talisay District Hospital (TDH) for her epigastric pain.

Two individuals – a 32-year-old resident of Barangay Biasong and a 41-year-old from Barangay Lawaan 2 – who both exhibited symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI) were also listed as among the city’s new cases of the infection.

In Barangay Lawaan 3, a 41-year-old female with ILI and a 63-year-old man who died on the day he was swabbed on June 26, 2020, also made it to the city’s June 29 COVID-19 list.

Symptomatic cases were recorded in Barangays Dumlog, Cansojong, and San Roque.

Another woman who recently gave birth also tested positive for the virus. The 27-year-old from Lawaan 3 will be transferred to a quarantine facility after she is discharged from the hospital, the city’s advisory said.

Similarly, a 33-year-old mother who recently gave birth from Barangay Linao also tested positive for the virus.

Two more mothers from Barangays San Isidro and Tangke were also found positive of the infection after they gave birth on June 25.

Residents of Barangays Lawaan I, Bulacao, and Tabunok were also found positive of COVID-19. But the three have remained asymptomatic.

Health workers from Barangays Lawaan I and San Roque were also added to the city’s recent COVID-19 list.

As of Monday, Talisay City already recorded a total of 269 cases of the infection, but only 130 of these remain active. The city also logged 96 recoveries with the addition of six from Monday’s list bringing its recovery rate to 35.7 percent. / dcb