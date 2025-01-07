Whopping 12,275 runners to compete for Cebu Marathon 2025



CEBU CITY, Philippines—The AIA Cebu Marathon 2025 will feature a massive 12,275 total number of runners, all set to take off from the SM Seaside City Cebu grounds on Sunday, January 12.

The official participant count of 12,275 was confirmed by John Pages, chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission and a key organizer of the event, in an interview with CDN Digital.

This number marks a significant increase from the 8,800 runners in the 2024 edition.

However, Pages has yet to provide a breakdown of the runners for each race category, including the 42-kilometer full marathon, as well as the 25k, 12k, and 6k distances.

He also has not confirmed if this year’s total will set a new record for the Cebu Marathon.

The Cebu Marathon continues to be one of the most anticipated sporting events in the province, kicking off the month-long Sinulog Festival celebrations.

One of the highlights of the 2025 race is the chance for runners to cross the iconic Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), the third bridge connecting Cebu mainland to Mactan Island.

A major initiative for the 2025 event is the “Beyond Cebu” campaign by the Cebu Executive Runners Club (CERC), which aims to promote the marathon internationally, particularly in neighboring Asian countries with direct flights to Mactan Cebu International Airport.

The race expo and race kit distribution for the AIA Cebu Marathon 2025 will take place from January 9 to 11 at SM Seaside City Cebu. / mme

