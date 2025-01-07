P62,000 worth of illegal firecrackers destroyed in Lapu-Lapu City



LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) has destroyed P62,000 worth of illegal firecrackers they, together with the Regional Civil Security Unit (RCSU)-7, confiscated during a series of operations in the last days of 2024.

The LCPO, RCSU-7, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and other agencies led and witnessed the destruction of these firecrackers on Tuesday morning, January 7, 2025.

The firecrackers, including the notorious “Goodbye Philippines” which earlier killed a young boy in Talisay City, Cebu, were soaked in a drum of water at the LCPO headquarters.

Police Colonel Dyan Agustin, acting city director of LCPO, said most of the confiscated firecrackers were displayed outside the firecracker zone.

Some of them like watusi, piccolo, poppop, and whistle bomb, were also seized from vendors caught selling the prohibited pyrotechnics.

Among those destroyed also included imported ones, with most of them reportedly came from China.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of LCPO, however, clarified that the said firecracker did not come from Lapu-Lapu and that they are investigating its source.

Police Major Vernido Villamor, chief of RCSU-7, reiterated and urged the public to avoid using illegal firecrackers to avoid accidents, such as fire./mme

