Lapu-Lapu City logs 37 more COVID cases on the last day of June

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Thirty-seven new cases of the coronavirus disease were added to Lapu-Lapu City’s list of cases of the infection on the last day of June.

In all, the city now has 604 COVID-19 cases, 129 recoveries, and 20 deaths.

“Subo pamalandungon nga aduna kitay natala nga 37 ka bag-ong kaso sa COVID-19 sa atong syudad,” Chan said on Facebook this Tuesday morning, June 30, 2020.

(It is sad to note that we logged 37 additional COVID-19 cases.)

He said that the discovery of new cases was a result of extensive tracing of close contacts of COVID-positive Oponganons.

The city’s new cases come from Barangays Calawisan – 13, Canjulao – 5, Pusok – 4, Gun-ob – 3, Marigondon – 2, Babag – 2, Bankal – 1, Basak – 1, Buaya – 1, Ibo – 1, Mactan – 1, Pajac – 1, Pajo – 1, and Punta Engaño – 1.

Chan is asking barangay captains to closely monitor areas with COVID-positive residents to prevent a spread of the infection in their respective communities.

“Akong gipanawagan ang mga Kapitan sa mga kabarangayan nga tabangan kita sa pagbantay sa mga badlungon. Ato gamiton ang atong mga barangay tanod nga rovingon ang mga suok2 para masigurong gipatuman ang atong mga precautionary measures,” said Chan.

(I am asking barangay captains of the help monitor and call the attention of those who continue to disregard [GCQ] protocols. Use your barangay tanods to go around the different corners of your barangays and ensure the implementation of precautionary measures.)