Shimura discharged from hospital, now 70% ‘recovered’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura has been discharged from the hospital, nine days since he announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In an update on the Municipality of Daanbantayan’s Facebook page this Tuesday morning, June 30, 2020, Shimura is said to be “70 percent recovered.”

Shimura and wife, Board Member Kerrie Shimura, who accompanied the mayor while he was confined to a hospital in Cebu City, are currently under isolation in their house in Mandaue City.

“Ang iyang kapikas, Board Member Kerrie Keane Shimura ug ang ilang 3 ka anak gipailawom na sa swab test. Salamat sa Ginoo og negative sa COVID-19 ang tulo ka bata. Samtang si Board Kerrie, asymptomatic o wala kini magpakita og simtomas. Silang duha ni Mayor Sun naka-isolate karon sa ilang panimalay,” the post reads.

(His wife, Board Member Kerrie Keane Shimura, and their three children were already made to undergo swab tests. Thank God, the children were negative of the infection. Board [Member] Kerie remains asymptomatic. She and Mayor Sun are now being isolated in their home.)

On June 27, the LGU also announced that three of Shimura’s close contacts tested positive for COVID-19.

Shimura is the second local chief executive in Cebu to have contracted the virus.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan, who also tested positive for the virus on June 11, has also recovered and resumed work on June 25. / dcb