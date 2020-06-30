Surprise food delivery trends in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Your food craving posts online will no longer go in vain as there’s this new trend in Cebu that can make your wish come true.

The online world has been buzzing about this certain trend, wherein you post your food cravings on any of your social media accounts then wait for it to magically appear on your doorstep.

Wait.. what?!

Yes! By posting your cravings online, you either wait for someone whom you personally know to surprise you with a delivery or get surprised by some random netizen sending you your craving.

Proof of this is Kizza Len Rama, 19, a college student from Buhisan, who was one of many who posted their cravings online.

Rama, who shared a post about the trend with the caption, “Buhisan amoa puti nga gate nga naay nakabutang RAMA-SMITH thank you daan.” (I’m from Buhisan, white gate with a sign RAMA-SMITH. Thank you in advance.)

She shared the post on Monday, June 29, 2020. Minutes later, she got her favorite fried chicken right at her doorstep.

In fact, Rama said she got two deliveries. One coming from one of her friends and someone who did not give out his or her name.

“Naa ni text nako unknown number from Joyride daw siya. Nagtuo kog scam to kay it was kind of sketchy kay I didn’t know nga naa diay Joyride nga pangan sa padala og food,” said Rama.

(Someone from Joyride texted me, it was an unknown number. I thought it was a scam because it was kind of sketchy and I didn’t know that there was a Joyride food delivery.)

She said it was really unexpected since she was just joining the bandwagon with this online trend.

Rama is just one of the many Cebunaos, mostly ladies, who got surprise treats from friends and strangers.

Her post quickly became a trend that as of June 30, 2020, it has already been shared 2,800 times with 790 reactions.

Well, a little piece of advice when we join trends like this: Be careful in giving out your complete address online. /bmjo