69 Cebu City Hall employees are COVID-19 positive, 4 succumb to disease

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There are 69 Cebu City Hall employees who have contracted the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the past weeks, according to Cebu City Spokesperson Rey Gealon.

Gealon revealed on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, that 12 city health personnel, 19 ambulance service, and 36 barangay health workers (BHWs) all proved positive to the virus and are now under quarantine.

Of the 69 patients working in the City Hall, four of them succumbed to the disease. They are Sanitary Inspector Crisanto Ampier of the Cebu City Health, Engineer Danilo Gabiana of the Department of Public Services (DPS), barangay health worker Mamilie Garcia, and Councilor Antonio Cuenco.

Cuenco died on June 27, 2020, after battling COVID-19. His remains were cremated on June 29, 2020.

Former City Treasurer Arlene Rentuza also died on June 29, 2020, but Gealon said the city is still verifying if she died due to COVID-19.

These recent deaths prompted the City Hall to place the country’s flag under half-mast at the Plaza Sugbo, as a sign of respect for the fallen front-liners.

“Amo nang gikasubo ang pagkahanaw sa atong mga kauban sa serbisyo,” said Gealon.

(We mourn the death of our colleagues in the City Hall.)

Despite the COVID-19 cases and death from the City Hall, Gealon said the building will remain open for services with the allotted skeletal force.

He assured the public that the City Hall is equipped with disinfectants at all corners, outside and inside offices, and on every floor. Regular disinfection of offices are also being conducted.

Disinfection tents are also propped outside the entrances for whole-body disinfection prior to entry in the building.

Social distancing, wearing of masks, and proper hygiene are practiced by the employees. They are also provided with vitamins to boost their immune system.

Gealon urge the public to stay at home to avoid risking the lives of front-liners. He also urge those who need to go out to follow social distancing, wearing masks, and proper hygiene. /bmjo