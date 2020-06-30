Cebu province, 3 other areas appealed for quarantine reclassification

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, that four areas in the country, including Cebu province, appealed for the reclassification of their community quarantine status.

The presidential spokesman said the appeals were resolved during the Interagency Task Force (IATF) meeting on Monday, June 29.

Roque said that three of the four areas asked to have their quarantine restrictions upgraded while the other one asked for the relaxation of quarantine controls.

He did not specify, however, which areas wanted their quarantine restrictions to be tightened and which one asked for a more relaxed status.

Roque added that the appeals will be taken into account for the finalization of the quarantine control classifications.

He earlier said that President Rodrigo Duterte will make the announcement on the new community quarantine classification of Cebu City, which is now the center of the nation’s attention because of the COVID-19 situation here, and the other areas in the country. / dcb