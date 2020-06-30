Chan: Brgy frontliners to get hazard pay, honorarium soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines— They will soon be getting what they also deserve.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan announced during a meeting with barangay captains on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, that the city government has already started to process the hazard pay and monthly honorarium of barangay frontliners who rendered service while the city was placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) starting on March 29.

An advisory that was posted on the Lapu-Lapu City PIO Facebook page said that all fronliners who rendered service in their respective barangays will be getting a hazard pay of P300 per day.

Barangay Health Workers (BHWs), lupons, and tanods will also receive a monthly allowance of P500.

“Mapasalamaton si Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan sa serbisyo nga gitanyag sa mga frontliners labi na niadtong panahon nga gipaubos kini sa ECQ ug karon nga GCQ,” the advisory said.

(Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is very grateful for the service that the frontliners gave especially while the city was still under ECQ and even now that it is already under GCQ.)

Lapu-Lapu City was placed under ECQ starting on March 29 before it transitioned to GCQ on June 1.

Also during the meeting, Chan started the distribution of the P50, 000 cash aid for the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC). The assistance was received by the different barangay captains.

But while he announced some good news, Chan reminded barangay officials of the need to join in his administration’s campaign against the spread of the coronavirus disease.

As of Tuesday, Lapu-Lapu City has logged a total of 604 cases of the infection, 129 recoveries, and 20 deaths.

Read: Lapu-Lapu City logs 37 more COVID cases on the last day of June

Chan again stressed on the need to always wear facemasks to prevent the spread of the infection in the city’s 30 barangays. / dcb