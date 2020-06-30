Alegria town records first case of COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Alegria town recorded its first case of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on June 30, 2020.

The first case was from a woman from Barangay Valencia who recently gave birth through Caesarian section at a private hospital in Cebu City.

She first visited Cebu City on June 11, 2020, for her regular pre-natal check-up. She gave birth on June 25, 2020.

“Fortunately the patient is asymptomatic. She and her baby will be discharged in the private hospital because she is asymptomatic,” said Mayor Verna Magallon.

The mother and her baby will automatically be placed under 14-day quarantine upon their return to the town, which is approximately 110 kilometers south west of Cebu City.

“I would like to appeal to all my fellow Alegrianhons that we will abide by the DOH and DILG protocol in handling people like them. We will not discriminate them nor shall we drive them away. Please remember that this could happen to us or to our loved ones,” said Magallon.

Contact tracing has been conducted by the Rural Health Unit Staff in the municipality, and the direct contacts will be isolated for the meantime.

The mayor urged the residents to stay at home, wear masks when out in public places, maintain physical distancing, wash hands regularly, and pray. /bmjo