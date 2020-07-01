DA-7 closes Mandaue City office for decontamination

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | July 01,2020 - 10:40 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Central Visayas office of the Department of Agriculture (DA) will be closed starting this Wednesday, July 1, and until Friday, July 3, to facilitate decontamination.

DA-7 that is located in Barangay Maguikay in Mandaue City will resume operations starting on Monday, July 6.

“This is to ensure and protect the health and safety of the employees and clients of the agency,” said an advisory that was posted on the agency’s Facebook page.

It added that the agency’s KADIWA program will also be suspended during the duration of their office closure.

“Kini aron mapanalipdan ang mga kawani ug mga kliyente,” the DA-7 advisory said.

(This is a means to protect our employees and clients.)

As a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease, DA-7 scheduled the decontamination of their work areas this Wednesday.

The rest of their premise is scheduled for decontamination on Thursday and Friday.