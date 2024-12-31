PMNFT exits AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup with heads held high

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Men’s National Football Team or PMNFT bowed out of the 2024 AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup, but not without delivering a performance that will be remembered for years to come.

In their first-ever semifinals appearance, the PMNFT stunned powerhouse Thailand with a historic 2-1 victory at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on December 27. However, Thailand retaliated with a 3-1 win on Monday night, clinching a spot in the finals against Vietnam with a narrow 4-3 aggregate score.

This year’s newly reassembled PMNFT, led by a new head coach, made headlines by defeating Thailand for the first time in over half a century.

Their feat sent a clear message that a rising force in Southeast Asian football is here.

READ:

While some see this as the end of the team’s Cinderella story, it’s clear this signifies the beginning of a new chapter for Philippine football.

Bjorn Martin Kristensen, the team’s breakout star, kept the Philippines in the fight during the second semifinal leg.

His 84th-minute goal tied the aggregate at 3-3, after Thailand had taken a 2-0 lead with goals from Peeradon Chamratsamee and Patrik Gustavsson in the 37th and 54th minutes.

As fans held their breath, hoping for a penalty shootout, Suphanat Mueanta shattered those dreams at extra time with a 116th-minute goal that secured Thailand’s victory.

Despite the loss, the PMNFT’s campaign was a beacon of optimism in what had been a challenging year for the team.

From the sudden resignation of coach Tom Saintfeit to a string of international defeats, the retirement of veteran Patrick Reichelt, a critical injury to goalkeeper Patrick Deyto, and the suspension of captain Amani Aguinaldo, the team faced one obstacle after another.

Yet, amidst the turbulence, new heroes emerged. Kristensen shone brightly, with promising talents like Kike Linares, Sandro Reyes, and Jarvey Gayoso stepping up to lead the charge.

Their performances evoked memories of the legendary 2012 Azkals and signaled the dawn of a new golden era for Philippine football.

While the PMNFT’s journey in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup has concluded, their inspiring campaign somehow reignited the passion of many Filipino football fans.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP