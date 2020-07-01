BOC Port of Cebu exceeds collection target for June 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite business interruptions caused by the coronavirus disease 2019, the Burea of Customs (BOC) Port of Cebu still managed to surpass its June 2020 collection target by close to half a billion pesos.

It reported having earned a total of P2.5 billion in the past month which is 21.83 percent or P455.7 million more than its P2.08 billion collection target.

The increase in its revenues resulted from “the intensified collection efforts to raise more revenue to support the country in these trying times,” BOC said.

BOC Port of Cebu said that this is not going to be the last time that it will exceed its collection targets. The agency intends to do the same during the remaining six months of 2020.

Port officials are now looking at putting on public auction around 110 containers of unclaimed shipments that have remained unclaimed because of its lack of documentary requirements.

The disposal of these shipments scheduled on July 6 is expected to earn P14.5 million.

A BOC advisory said that the auction is in compliance with Joint Administrative Order No. 20-01 that details the disposal timeline for overstaying containers.

While the agency continues to earn revenues for the government, BOC Port of Cebu said that it also helped local government units by facilitating the immediate processing and release of their shipments of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). / dcb