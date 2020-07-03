Road to Olympics now clear for PH karate bets

The path to the Olympics is now clear for Southeast Asian Games karate champions Jamie Christine Lim and Junna Tsukii, who could book a flight to Tokyo with a podium finish in next year’s qualifying tournament.

“They have to medal in [the Karate Olympic Qualifying Tournament] to gain entry to the Olympics,’’ said Karate Pilipinas president Richard Lim.

After the initial uncertainty on how the country’s top karate athletes could make it to the Olympics due to the cancellation of several events, there is now, at least, a goal for the Tokyo hopefuls. Aside from female bets Tsukii (-50 kilograms) and Lim (+61 kg), the karatedo chief revealed that Joane Bernice Orbon (-61 kg) and men’s kumite entries Sharief Afif (+75 kg), Ivan Agustin (-75 kg) and Alwyn Batican (-67 kg) will also seek Olympic berths in the qualification meet.

“They are all part of the Olympic qualifying team. They train continuously but we also have a weekly program where we meet and train online,’’ Lim said.

The karate qualification tourney was supposed to be held in Paris back in May before the organizing World Karate Federation decided to move the qualifier next year after the International Olympic Committee postponed the Tokyo Summer Games.

“Anything is possible in that tournament. They just have to work hard and prepare against the other competitors who are also looking to earn Olympic tickets,’’ Lim said.