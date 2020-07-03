More new COVID-19 cases in Minglanilla and cities of Naga and Carcar

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Naga City, Carcar City, and Minglanilla town in the southern part of Cebu recorded additional Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in a report released on Thursday, July 2, 2020 by the respective local government units.

Minglanilla, around 15 kilometers south of Cebu City, recorded four new cases from Barangays Upper Lipata, Tungkil, and Tulay.

Here are the details of the new COVID-19 cases in Minglanilla:

Covid Case 174 – Upper Lipata, Linao. 73 years old Female. Symptomatic. Test Result yielded positive on July 1. Admitted in a Private Hospital Facility in Cebu City.

Covid Case 175 – Private Subdivision, Tungkil. 39 years old Male. Symptomatic. Husband of Covid Case 176. Test Result yielded positive on July 1. Isolated in a Private Establishment in Cebu City.

Covid Case 176 – Private Subdivision, Tungkil. 36 years old Female. Symptomatic. Wife of Covid Case 175. Test Result yielded positive on July 1. Isolated in a Private Establishment in Cebu City.

Covid Case 177 – Private Subdivision, Tulay. 23 years old Female. Symptomatic. Test Result yielded positive on July 1. Health Worker in a Public Hospital in Carcar City. Isolated in a the same Hospital.

The town now has a total of 179 cases, but only 86 of these are considered active.

The recovery remains at 85 for a recovery rate of 47.5 percent, while the deaths remain at 8 for a mortality rate of 4.5 percent.

Naga City, which is just south of Minglanilla, also recorded one additional case.

The patient is a 25-year-old dialysis patient from Sitio Apache in Barangay Tangke.

Mayor Kristine Chiong revealed in a statement that they have traced 10 contacts of the patients who have now been placed under a 14-day quarantine.

The city now has a total of 50 cases, but only 21 of these are active cases.

With an addition of 7 recoveries, the city now has a total of 20 recoveries for a recovery rate of 40 percent.

Lastly, Carcar City, approximately 39 kilometers south of Cebu City, recorded five new cases of the COVID-19 from Barangays Liburon, Valladolid, and Poblacion I.

Here are the details of the cases based on the report released by the Carcar City government:

Patient 30 is from Barangay Liburon. She is also a frontliner from our City government.

Patient 31 is from Valladolid, she is the third frontliner from our City Government for today that tested positive of Covid 19. (These three patients are swabbed because they were the first generation contacts of one of our patients.)

Patient 32 is a person under custody of our Carcar PNP. Out of 7 persons swabbed, he is the only one that tested positive of Covid 19.

Patient 33 is a Carcaranon from Barangay Poblacion 1, but currently living in Cebu City.

The city now has a total of 33 new cases, but only 26 of these are considered active.

The city also has 3 recoveries and 3 deaths. /bmjo