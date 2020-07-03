Talisay City reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, highest number for a single day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded its highest number of cases in a single day on July 2, 2020 with 35 new Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.

According to the Talisay City Public Information Office, this rise in cases is attributed to the aggressive contact tracing on all positive cases and intensified case finding on all the Influenza-like-illness (ILI) patients.

Talisay City now has a total of 337 confirmed cases of COVID-19, but only 114 are active cases. 114 have recovered for a recovery rate of 33.8 percent.

The new cases are from patients in Barangays Linao, Lawaan I, Lawaan III, Maghaway, Mohon, Lawaan II, Tabunok, Poblacion, Cansojong, and Dumlog.

Majority of the cases are symptomatic and now recovering from the disease, but certain contacts of previously recorded cases remain asymptomatic.

The cases also include a health worker from Barangay Lawaan I and a uniformed personnel from Barangay Poblacion.

Here are the details of the cases based on the report of the Talisay City PIO:

PT 279- A 28 year old female from Lawaan 1. She is a nurse who had ILI symptoms. She was swabbed last June 29, 2020 and on quarantine.

PT 280- A 48 year old female from Linao. She was swabbed last June 29, 2020 due to ILI symptoms.

PT 281- A 41 year old male from Lawaan 3. He was swabbed last June 29, 2020 due to ILI symptoms. He is asymptomatic and currently on quarantine.

PT 282- A 59 year old female from Maghaway. She is asymptomatic and is a close contact of PT 171. She was swabbed last June 29, 2020.

PT 283- A 50 year old male from Mohon. He was swabbed last June 29, 2020 due to ILI symptoms. He is now asymptomatic and quarantined.

PT 284- A 33 year old male from Mohon. He was swabbed last June 29, 2020 due to ILI symptoms.

PT 285- A 27 year old male from Mohon. A close contact of PT 211. He was swabbed last June 29, 2020 due to ILI symptoms. He is now at a quarantine facility.

PT 286- A 27 year old male from Mohon. Also a close contact of PT 211. He was swabbed last June 29, 2020 due to ILI symptoms and quarantined at our facility.

PT 287- A 45 year old female from Maghaway. A close contact of PT 171. She was swabbed last June 29, 2020. Currently on quarantine.

PT 288- A 27 year old female from Mohon. A close contact of PT 183. She was swabbed last June 29, 2020 due to ILI symptoms.

PT 289- A 50 year old female from Mohon. A close contact of PT 183. She was swabbed last June 29, 2020 due to ILI symptoms.

PT 290- A 62 year old male from Linao. He is currently admitted at Cebu South General Hospital due to LBM. He was swabbed last July 1, 2020.

PT 291- A 19 year old female from Lawaan 2. A close contact of PT 232. She was swabbed last July 1, 2020 due to ILI symptoms. Currently isolated in a facility.

PT 292- A 30 year old female from Lawaan 1 and a nurse attendant working for PSH. She was swabbed last July 1, 2020 due to ILI symptoms.

PT 293- A 32 year old male from Tabunok and a health worker. He was swabbed last June 29, 2020 for ILI symptoms result came out positive last July 1, 2020.

PT 294- A 21 year old male from Lagtang a Job Order employee at Local Health Center. He was tested positive on rapid test and swabbed done for confirmation last June 29, 2020. Result came out positive last June 30, 2020. He is currently asymptomatic and under quarantine.

PT 295- A 25 year old male from Lagtang. Rapid test done as requirement for reemployment and he tested positive. Swab test done for confirmation last June 29, 2020 which came out positive last July 1, 2020. Patient is quarantined in our facility and currently asymptomatic.

PT 296- A 69 year old male from Tabunok and a close contact of a positive case. He was swabbed and result came out positive last July 1, 2020. He is currently under quarantine.

PT 297- A 24 year old female from Bulacao and a healthworker. She had ILI symptoms and swabbed last June 29, 2020. Result came out positive and quarantined at a hospital facility.

PT 298- A 73 year old male from Lagtang and admitted at CHH for ILI symptoms. He was swabbed last June 29, 2020 and result came out positive. He is currently in stable condition.

PT 299- A 60 year old male from San Isidro. He was swabbed last June 29, 2020 for ILI symptoms and result came out positive today. He will be transferred to our quarantine facility.

PT 300- A 66 year old male from San Isidro and a close contact of a confirmed case with mild symptoms. He has been on quarantine since June 21, 2020.

PT 301- A 62 year old female from San Isidro. She was swabbed last June 29, 2020 for ILI symptoms. Has been on quarantine since June 25, 2020.Moderately symptomatic.

PT 302- A 25 year old female from San Isidro. She’s a close contact and family member of PT301. She was swabbed for mild ILI symptoms last June 29, 2020. Currently asymptomatic and on quarantine.

PT 303- A 51 year old female from Poblacion. She was swabbed last June 29, 2020 as a mildly symptomatic contact of a confirmed case. She had been under quarantine since June 27, 2020. Currently asymptomatic already.

PT 304- A 76 year old female from Poblacion. She is a family member and close contact of a confirmed case. She was swabbed last June 29, 2020 for mild ILI symptoms. She’s been under quarantine since June 27, 2020

PT 305- A 24 year old male from Poblacion and currently asymptomatic. Close contact of a positive case. On quarantine since June 27, 2020.

PT 306- A 41 year old female from Poblacion. She was swabbed and a close contact of a confirmed case. She has been on quarantine since June 25, 2020. Currently asymptomatic.

PT 307- A 26 year old male from Poblacion. A contact of a positive case. He was swabbed at a private hospital last June 29, 2020 for ILI.

PT 308- A 30 year old male from Cansojong. He is a contact of a positive case. Has been on quarantine at our isolation facility since June 16, 2020. He was swabbed last June 29, 2020 for ILI symptoms.

PT 309- A 64 year old female from Cansojong. She’s a close contact of a confirmed case. Has been on quarantine since June 27, 2020.

PT 310- A 44 year old male from Cansojong. He was swabbed last June 29, 2020 for ILI symptoms and on facility isolation since then. He will be transferred to our main quarantine facility tonight.

PT 311- A 39 year old male from San Roque. He was swabbed last June 29, 2020 for ILI symptoms noted since a week prior. He has been in our isolation facility since June 26, 2020. Results came out positive today. He will be transferred to our city quarantine facility today.

PT 312- A 53 year old male from Dumlog. He is a close contact of a positive case. Has been on quarantine at our isolation facility since June 27, 2020. He was swabbed last June 29, 2020 for mild ILI. Currently asymptomatic and he will be transferred to our city quarantine facility today.

PT 313- A 29 Year old male from Poblacion. A uniformed personnel who was swabbed last June 29, 2020 for ILI symptoms noted days earlier. He has been on quarantine since June 26, 2020 at our isolation facility. He is currently already asymptomatic. /bmjo