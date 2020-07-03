CCPO: 356 nabbed for disobedience, curfew violation in June

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) reported on Friday, July 3, 2020, that 356 individuals were apprehended here for either disobedience of curfew violation for the month of June.

Police Colonel Cydric Earl Tamayo, officer-in-charge of the CCPO said that of the 356, 207 were curfew violators while 149 were those who were nabbed for disobedience.

Out of the 207 who violated curfew restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 49 were subjected for inquest proceedings while 158 were for regular filing.

Tamayo is hoping these numbers will lessen now that the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the city was extended until July 15, 2020.

So far, though, things are looking promising in the first three days since the announcement of the extension was made.

“Based on the reports of my station commanders, people are starting to follow orders and are able to adjust [to the new rules],” said Tamayo.

He added that incidents such as those in barangays Basak San Nicolas and Calamba that went viral may have helped in reminding the public that misbehaviors like that will only make matters worse for the city.

Tamayo also revealed that there is more coordination now between the police and barangay officials, which makes the task of patrolling hard-to-reach areas easier for them.

Cebu City was under a lighter general community quarantine for the first half of June before it was placed back to ECQ on June 15 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. /bmjo