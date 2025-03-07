Cesafi cultural and academic events to begin on March 17

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) season is far from over. This time, however, the spotlight shifts to cultural and academic events set to unfold over the next two months across various venues in Cebu.

The competitions will begin on March 17 with the Sangka sa Pakigpulung at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Main Campus, followed by the Bangga sa Balak on March 18 at the same venue.

Eleven other events will take place across different Cesafi member school campuses.

On March 19, the spelling contest for elementary and high school students will be held at the University of San Carlos (USC) North Campus. The following day, the science quiz bowl will take place at Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) in Mandaue, while the declamation competition will be hosted at USC North.

The math quiz bowl is scheduled for March 22 at Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC). On March 29, the current events and general information contest will be held at the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM), while the dance contest will take place at Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU).

In April, the college division spelling contest and the oration event will be staged at the USC Downtown Campus on April 4. The essay writing competition is set for April 11 at the University of the Visayas (UV), followed by the Sudoku contest on April 23 at the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu. The date for the computer quiz, to be held at Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U), will be announced later.

Meanwhile, the battle for esports supremacy continues in the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 3, with its fifth week of competition taking place this weekend at the CIT-U campus.

Cesafi’s 25th season, marking its silver anniversary, is set to kick off earlier this August. This milestone edition will feature a grand celebration honoring the league’s top achievers—players, coaches, and even muses—who have made a lasting impact both nationally and internationally.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP