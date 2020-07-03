3 Cebu City fire stations under lockdown; 9 firemen COVID-19 positive

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three Cebu City Fire sub-stations are under lockdown while there are nine active cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) reported among the personnel in Cebu City Fire Department.

Senior Fire Office 2 Wendell Villanueva, spokesperson of Cebu City Fire Department, said that Parian, Pahina and Mabolo Fire stations were the ones under lockdown as the three fire stations were serving as the isolation center for the personnel under monitoring and those who have tested positive of the virus.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital, Villanueva confirmed that there were 12 Cebu City Fire Department personnel, who tested positive of COVID-19 whose results came out on the third week of June.

He said that as of this day, July 3, 2020, there were already three who recovered and are fit to work starting next week.

The nine others are currently isolated in the Pahina Fire Station.

Villanueva said that both Mabolo and Parian Stations would be the isolation centers for those personnel who would be subjected to be under monitoring.

With this development, Villanueva assured that the public had nothing to worry about as the Cebu City Fire Department were still capable of responding to emergencies.

“We are giving assurance to the public that all our responders of Cebu City Fire stations are of course physically fit and were not in contact with those who were isolated,” said Villanueva.

Late last month or June 23, the Cordova Fire Station was also placed under lockdown. This was after seven firemen tested positive of COVID-19./dbs

