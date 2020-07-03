42 newly recovered patients released from CCQC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government gladly reported the recovery of 42 additional patients with mild to moderate symptoms, who were admitted at the Cebu City Quarantine Center (CCQC).

There are now a total of 142 recovered patients discharged from the Level II Quarantine Center that was built by the city last May 2020.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said this was a good sign that there were now many recoveries of the disease, a silver lining for the city with over 5,000 cases of COVID-19.

The mayor said he hoped for more recoveries in the coming days as the city intensified its measures against the spread of the disease through the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Meanwhile, all new asymptomatic cases of the virus will no longer be placed at the Barangay Isolation Centers (BICs) within the respective barangays.

“Karon ang mga new cases, suma sa suggestion sa atong mga kaubanan, ang uban dili na nato dalhon sa mga isolation centers, adto na sila sa NOAH Complex,” said the mayor.

(Now the new cases, based on the suggestion of our colleagues, some will no longer go to the isolation centers. They will be placed in the NOAH Complex.)

The NOAH Complex is located at the South Road Properties in the BigFoot Studios refurbished to become a quarantine center.

This was the suggestion of Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, the overseer of the Inter-Agency Task Force in Cebu, to reduce community transmission in the barangays.

As of this afternoon, today, July 3, 2020, eight patients have already been transferred to the facility that has recently become fully functional./dbs