Cebu City breaks 200-mark in COVID-19 deaths, records 18 deaths for July 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has breached the 200 mark for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) related deaths as the city recorded an additional 18 deaths on July 3, 2020.

According to the data released by the Cebu City Health, the deaths were recorded from May 15 to July 1, 2020 from 15 urban barangays.

Here are the breakdown of the COVID-19 related deaths reported in Cebu City on Friday:

Bacayan – 1 (June 28)

Barangay Luz – 2 (June 30; June 27)

Calamba – 1 (June 29)

Capitol – 1 (June 30)

Duljo – 1 (May 15)

Guadalupe – 2 (June 10; June 30)

Inayawan – 1 (June 30)

Kasambagan – 1 (June 28)

Mambling – 1 (June 30)

Sambag II- (June 9; June 24)

San Nicolas Proper – (June 29)

Sapangdaku- 1 (July 1)

Sta. Cruz – 1 (June 29)

T. Padilla – 1 (June 30)

Tejero – 1 (June 23)

This raised the total number of deaths in the city to 211 for a mortality rate of 3.6 percent.

The city also recorded 88 additional COVID-19 cases for Friday from 31 urban and mountain barangays with one unverified address.

This raises the total number of cases to 5,824, but only 2,567 of these cases are considered active.

The highest number of cases was recorded in Barangay Guadalupe and Labangon with 8 cases.

Here is the breakdown of the new COVID-19 cases in Cebu City for Friday:

Apas – 6

Basak San Nicolas – 2

Binaliw – 1

Barangay Luz – 2

Bulacao – 1

Busay – 1

Calamba – 1

Camputhaw – 2

Capitol – 2

Day-as – 4

Duljo – 1

Ermita – 1

Guadalupe – 8

Hipodromo – 1

Inayawan – 8

Kalunasan – 2

Kasambagan – 2

Kinasang-an – 2

Labangon – 8

Lahug – 2

Mabolo – 5

Pahina Central – 2

Pardo – 5

Punta – 1

Quot – 1

Sambag I – 3

San Nicolas Proper – 7

Sapangdaku – 1

T. Padilla – 3

Talamban – 1

Tisa – 1

Unverified – 1

The city also recorded 61 new recoveries from Barangays Apas, Basak Pardo, Day-as, Guadalupe, Inayawan, Labangon, Mambaling.

The total recoveries have reached 3,046 for a recovery rate of 52.3 percent./dbs