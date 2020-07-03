Talisay police, soldiers, jail guards’ joint patrol nets 27 violators

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The joint patrol and recorrida of personnel from Talisay City Police together with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology around the barangays in Talisay City, led to the apprehension of 27 violators.

One armoured vehicle and one military truck together with more than 15 policemen went around Barangays Tanke, San Roque Cansojong, Dumlog and Poblacion at around 3 p.m. this Friday, July 3, 2020, to enforce and remind the public of the general community quarantine (GCQ) protocols.

Police Major Gerard Ace Pelare, chief of Talisay City Police, said that during the operation, they were able to apprehend a total of 27 GCQ protocol violators, who were immediately brought to the detention facility in Barangay Cansojong for proper disposition.

Pelare said that the conducted patrol, which would be done regularly, aimed to spread awareness about the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and to also oversee the obedience of the public on the implemented health protocols.

“The operations is expected to spread awareness regarding the serious implementation of quarantine protocols as well as educate the community of COVID-19. This kind of joint operations will be done regularly within the City of Talisay,” said Pelare.

As of July 2, Talisay City recorded 381 COVID-19 cases./dbs

