Frasco orders RHU, LCMES closed after MedTech test positive for COVID-19

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mayor Christina Frasco has ordered the temporary closure of their town’s Rural Health Unit (RHU) and the Liloan Community Emergency Services Center (LCMES) after a Medical Technologist tested positive for the coronavirus disease on Friday, July 3, 2020.

The RHU and LCMES will be disinfected and sanitize while its staff and other persons who had direct contact with new COVID-19 patient were ordered to undergo swab testing and the mandatory 14-day quarantine before they will be allowed to resume operations, said an advisory that was posted on the town’s Facebook page.

“The nature of the work of our staff assigned in the RHU and LCMES entails risk of exposure to Covid-19 despite the strict protocols observed by the RHU and LGU. We will resume operations once additional safety measures will be installed and upon the issuance of a medical clearance and negative test results of all our RHU staff,” the advisory reads.

While the RHU and the LCMES remain closed, town residents are advised to call Liloan’s COVID-19 Operations Center for their medical concerns.

An option is to log in to Liloan’s GUGMED Online Medical Consultation at econsult.cloudmd.com.ph. See the attached guide for more information.

“We continue to enjoin everyone to comply with the minimum health and safety standards. Practice social distancing, wear facemask, observe proper hygiene and stay at home,” the town’s advisory said.