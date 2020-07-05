7 soldiers who came from Cebu City among 11 new COVID cases in NegOr

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Seven soldiers from the 302nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) were listed as among the 11 new cases of the coronavirus disease in Negros Oriental.

Colonel Noel Baluyan, commander of the 302nd Brigade, said that the seven were part of the augmentation force which they sent to Cebu City in March to help enforce security measures while the city was placed under enhanced community quarantine then.

The soldiers, who belonged to the 32nd Division Reconnaissance Company, boarded a Navy ship and arrived in Negros Oriental on June 23.

Baluyan said that in compliance with health protocols, the seven were immediately brought to their detachment in Kabankalan City in Negros Occidental where they were placed on quarantine.

“After three days, nag report yung battalion commander nila na may mga nag manifest ng symptoms,” said Baluyan.

(After three days, their battalion commander reported that they have started to manifest symptoms [of the infection].)

Their test results, which showed traces of the COVID-19 virus, were released on Friday, July 3.

Baluyan said that the seven soldiers were recently transferred to the isolation facility of the provincial government of Negros Oriental where they will be placed under constant monitoring.

To make sure that other soldiers under the 302nd Brigade remain COVID-free, they made sure to subject at least 30 of them to swab testing on Saturday, July 4.

Stricter health protocols are also being implemented at the 302nd Brigade headquarters to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Baluyan also assured Negrenses that there is a very minimal possibility on the spread of the infection outside of the military headquarters because the seven soldiers were immediately isolated. / dcb