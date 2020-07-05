In a week, Cebu City records around 1K more COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has logged more than 1,000 additional coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in one week.

Based on data from the Cebu City Health Department (CHD), and compiled by CDN Digital, the city recorded a total of 1,187 new COVID-19 cases from June 28 to July 4.

The figures already included adjustments made and disclosed by CHD such as reducing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases due to duplication and errors in the patients’ addresses.

Within the same period, the city broke its own record of posting the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day, with 353 last June 30.

READ MORE: Cebu City breaks own record, logs 353 new COVID-19 cases in one day

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Cebu City has reached 5,989 as of Saturday, July 4.

Mortalities related to the infection have also breached the 200-mark last week, with 88 deaths recorded in that time frame. However, it is important to note that all deaths reported in this period did not actually happen during these dates.

The CHD has constantly reiterated in their previous announcements that they need to secure death certificates in reporting coronavirus patients who succumbed either to other causes or due to the disease itself.

As of July 4, Cebu City’s COVID-19 death rate stood at 3.67 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients has also breached the 3,000-mark last week as it reached 3,142 on July 4. This translates to a recovery rate of 52.46 percent.

Cebu City is the lone area in the country that went back to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the strictest form of community quarantine.

READ MORE: Cebu City to remain under ECQ until July 15

Officials from the national government’s anti-coronavirus task force cited high case doubling rate, and critical care utilization rates reaching danger levels as reasons in reverting it to ECQ.

President Rodrigo Duterte has also ordered several Cabinet officials to intervene in the city government’s response towards the outbreak.

It included appointing Environmental Secretary Roy Cimatu to head and oversee the situation here, deploying more health care workers to assist understaffed hospitals, and law enforcers to ensure quarantine protocols were being complied with. / ###

READ MORE: Cimatu to serve as Duterte’s eyes and ears in Cebu City—Palace