Lapu-Lapu records 33 more COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The number of confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Lapu-Lapu City continues to rise.

On Sunday, July 5, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan announced in a post on his official Facebook page that their city recorded 33 new COVID-19 patients.

“Subo nako ipahibalo ss tanan nga aduna kitay napuno nga bag-ong 33 nga kaso sa COVID-19 sa atong syudad (It is with sadness that I inform everyone that we have 33 additional new COVID-19 cases in our city),” said Chan.

Based on Chan’s post, 11 out of the 33 new COVID-19 patients in their city are from Barangay Pusok. Barangays Basak and Gun-ob, on the other hand, each recorded five additional cases.

Three more COVID-19 cases were also recorded in Barangays Babag, Marigondon, and Pajo, and one case each in Barangays Canjulao, Looc, and Poblacion.

Chan reiterated his reminders for residents in Lapu-Lapu City, which is under general community quarantine (GCQ), to always wear face masks when in public places.

“Likayi ang lubnganan, mag face mask kitang tanan. Mao kini ang usa sa pinaka-powerful nga paagi para atong matapos ang pagdaghan sa atong kaso,” he added.

(If we want to avoid the cemetery, let’s all wear face masks. This is one of the most powerful ways to put an end in the rising number of cases.)

Data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) showed that Lapu-Lapu City has documented a total of 827 COVID-19 cases as of July 4.

Of these, 115 were recoveries while 34 others, according to Chan, had already passed away. /dbs