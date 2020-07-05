Talisay cops arrest 4 ‘tigbakay’ men

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another Sunday where police received yet another call from concerned citizens about men participating in illegal cockfighting or “tigbakay”.

This Sunday, July 5, 2020, at around 2:30 p.m., Talisay City Police Station were able to arrest four men who participated in “tigbakay” in Sitio Caniba, Barangay Cansojong.

Patrolman Glenn Alquizola of the Talisay City Police said those arrested were Dante Madaya Cañete, 43; Jimmy Amoloquio, 46; Jose Jaykay Atilona, 44; and Jhupel Jemina, 38.

Cañete and Amoloquio were from Barangay Cansojong while Atilona and Jemina were from Barangay Dumlog.

According to Alquizola, they received a report from concerned citizens in the area about the activity and when the police arrived, some of the participants were quick to run away from the police.

Only the four men were caught and immediately brought to the detention unit in Barangay Cansojong gym.

Confiscated from the four were two dead fighting cocks and one that was still alive.

A case for violation of Presidential Decree 449 or the law on illegal cockfighting will be filed on Monday, July 6, 2020 against the four men.

Last week, in Tabogon town, there were also 53 men arrested after reports that a “tigbakay” were being held every Saturday in a vacant lot in Sitio Esi, Barangay Kal-anan, of the town./dbs

