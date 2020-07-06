Six new COVID-19 cases in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City has reported six new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) late Sunday, July 5, 2020.

In a midnight advisory, the Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO) revealed that the cases were recorded from Barangays Dumlog, San Roque, Bulacao, Lagtang, Lawaan II, and Lawaan III.

The city now has a total of 395 confirmed COVID-19 cases, but only 199 of are considered presently active.

One of the new cases is a uniformed personnel from Barangay Dumlog assigned in Cebu City. He was swabbed on July 2, 2020 and has been in quarantine since.

A 5-year-old child from Barangay San Roque has also proven positive to the virus. He exhibited influenza-like symptoms and is currently recuperating in a hospital.

The case in Barangay Bulacao is a 56-year-old female who was admitted in a private hospital in Mandaue City for epigastric pains on July 1, 2020. She is now asymptomatic and under quarantine.

Two mothers in postnatal care from Barangays Lawaan II and Lawaan III have proven positive to the virus as well after giving birth at the Talisay District Hospital (TDH) from July 1 to July 2, 2020. They are both asymptomatic and under quarantine.

The last case is a 40-year-old male from Barangay Lagtang, who is an ambulance driver for the (TDH). He exhbitited influenza-like symptoms and is now quarantined.

Meanwhile, the Talisay City Government is asking its residents to “be vigilant when it comes to our personal health.”

“Don’t forget to wear face masks whenever you are out of the house. Always practice social distancing in crowded areas and don’t go out of your house unless if it is necessary,” said the city government.

The city has 121 recoveries for a recovery rate of 30.6. There are also 48 deaths reported for a mortality rate of 12.15 percent. /bmjo