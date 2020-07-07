Ferro to students, other interested Cebuanos: Join Cebu City’s COVID-19 contact tracing team

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Your help is needed.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), is asking students and other Cebuanos who own laptops to help in the initiative to put up an e-system for massive COVID-19 contact tracing in Cebu City.

Ferro said they need the help of as many data gatherers and encoders that they could recruit.

“Maybe they can bring their laptops and volunteer to help us with the massive encoding, massive data gathering because it will be a big help for us,” said Ferro.

He gave the assurance that the safety of the volunteers will not be compromised while they render service to the city government.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong arrived in Cebu City this Tuesday morning to help train COVID-19 contact tracers.

Magalong and members of his six-man team will be sharing their best practices to PRO-7, the Cebu City government, and health workers who will be involved in the contact tracing process.

Improved contact tracing is one of the means now seen to help address the continuing rise in cases of the coronavirus disease here.

Ferro said in a press briefing on Tuesday morning, July 7, that they are in need of volunteers to help realize this project.

Volunteers are advised to sign up through the Police Regional Office 7 Facebook page or visit the PRO-7 headquarters that is located along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City.

Other details and requirements that will have to be complied with by the interest applicants will also be posted on PRO-7’s FB page after these would have been finalized. / dcb