Five-year-old reminds everyone to stay home with parody of Cebuano song

CEBU CITY, Philippines— What do five year olds usually do?

Play, read books, watch TV, eat, sleep, mess around with brothers or sisters, or maybe memorize some nursery rhymes.

But this five-year-old girl from Barangay Lahug here had something else in mind. She performs a Tiktok parody with a fitting message for those in Cebu City, which is under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

The little girl’s name is Jessa Jean Tacud. She tickled netizens with her parody of a Cebuano song she learned on the popular video-sharing mobile app, Tiktok.

Jinky, the 40-year-old mother of Jessa, was the one who uploaded the video on her Facebook account last June 17, 2020.

“I bought her a phone for her to use to kill time and to keep her inside the house. She has been a fan of Tiktok and follows what she sees on the app. And this Cebuano song is just one of the many song parodies she memorizes,” said Jinky.

The song is basically a child calling out for her other sibling who went out of the house without asking permission from their mother.

“It really relates to our current situation now, some of the mothers and fathers are doing the same to their children who keep on going out of the house,”Jinky added. “Kataw-anan lang sad gyud iyang pagka kanta mao akong gi share.”

(It was just amusing how she sang it that’s why I shared it.)

And it was just recently that the video went viral.

As of Tuesday, July 7, the video has been viewed, 490,000 times with 22,000 shares, and 13,000 laugh reactions.

So, for all those children who are out of their houses without their parents knowing, here’s a reminder from Jessa. /bmjo

Watch:

Five-year-old reminds public to go home and stay home WATCH: Five-year-old Jessa Tacud from Lahug, Cebu City does a parody of a Cebuano song she learned from a video-sharing app to remind everyone to go home and stay home. Pretty fitting message for a city that is under enhanced community quarantine. | Jinky Tacud via Immae Lachica Posted by CDN Digital on Monday, July 6, 2020