Talisay City records 33 COVID-19 cases on July 7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nine individuals who lived in a compound were among the 33 new cases of the coronavirus disease in Talisay City.

The patients aged between nine to 63-years-old were swabbed on July 3 after they manifested symptoms of the Influenza-like Illness (ILI). Two of them were already admitted to a hospital after they developed a severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) while the seven others remained under home quarantine.

In an advisory, the Talisay City Public Information said that the compound where they lived has been placed on lockdown since June 28 after four other residents tested positive for the infection.

With the addition of 33 new cases on Tuesday, July 7, Talisay City now has a total of 477 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 208 remain as active cases.

Its new cases come from Barangays Dumlog, San Isidro, San Roque, Lagtang, Poblacion, Tabunok, Linao, Biasong, Lawaan I, and Mohon.

The city also recorded 18 new recoveries bringing its total number to 146 with a recovery rate of 30.6 percent while the city’s mortality rate remains at 10.2 percent with a total of 49 COVID-related deaths.

“We continue to call for your cooperation and be mindful of measures to help everyone like always wearing face masks when you go out of your house, maintain one meter apart or social distancing and always wash your hands,” said the PIO advisory. /dcb