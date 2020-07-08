Eat like you’re Dining Out

As most Filipinos are finally allowed to go back to work, we now usher in a “New Normal” in the way we do things. All of us are now adjusting to new social distancing and safety guidelines everywhere we go.

One of these adjustments is the need to bring pre-packed meals since dining-out is still very limited. Goldilocks, the country’s number one bakeshop, introduces their new Pinoydeli Food Selections.

Indulge in your favorite Goldilocks favorites in ready to heat and eat packs. Enjoy Beef Caldereta, Kare-Kare, Laing and Chicken BBQ, Dinuguan, Korean Beef Bulgogi, and Chicken Teriyaki anytime, anywhere! All you have to do is heat them in a microwave oven and you can enjoy delicious home-cooked meals without the hassle.

Grab these and other goodies at select Goldilocks Full Stores in the Philippines, namely; Shaw, Pasong Tamo, Robinsons Manila, SM 1, SM Valenzuela, SM Mall of Asia, Gatchalian Paranaque, GMA Kamuning, Alphaland Southgate, Marikina Concepcion, Market Market, Espana, SM Megamall, SM Bicutan, SM San Lazaro, SM Masinag and various Bakeshops which include; Rosario Pasig, Parang Marikina, Cogeo, Antipolo 1, Tanay, Montalban, Waltermart North EDSA, Waltermart Makati, 11th Ave. Caloocan, JP Rizal, Waterfun Taguig, Masangkay, Scout Borromeo, Casimiro Las Pinas.

For more information, you may follow @GoldilocksPH on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or visit the official Goldilocks website at www.goldilocks.com.ph.

