10 Danao offices closed for disinfection

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ten offices of the city government of Danao in northern Cebu have temporarily suspended operation this Wednesday, July 8, 2020, to give way for disinfection measures.

In Danao City’s Advisory No. 20-002, the affected offices include:

City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO)

Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO)

City Health Services Office (CHSO)

Office of the Mayor, City Human Resource Management Office (CHRMO)

Public Information Office (PIO)

City Administrator’s Office (CAO)

AYUDA Office

City Legal Services Office (CLSO)

Go Negosyo Center

Strategic Management Support Office (SMSO)

According to the advisory, the closed offices, except for the CSWDO and the BPLO, will resume operations on Thursday, July 9.

The CSWDO and the BPLO, on the other hand, will remain closed until July 12. The two offices started to suspend services last Monday, July 6.

“Rest assured that we are doing everything in our capacity to keep Danao City as safe as possible,” City Mayor Ramon Durano III said in the advisory.

As of July 7, Danao City has 35 reported coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases. / dcb