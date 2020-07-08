Carcar City reports three new COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Carcar City has reported three new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

According to an advisory posted on the official Facebook page of Carcar City, the new cases include a front-liner from Barangay Poblacion 1. The two other new cases are from Barangays Valladolid and Guadalupe.

The patient from Barangay Valladolid is currently at the Cebu Provincial Hospital while the one from Guadalupe is currently in Cebu City, the advisory said.

“Further details will follow with in the day as our LGU headed by the City Health Department is still doing the contact tracing,” the city government said.

As of July 8, the number of COVID-19 cases in the city is now at 61. Of the number, 54 are active cases. Carcar City also has four recoveries and three deaths. /bmjo