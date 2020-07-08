Magalong reports ‘very favorable’ results in contact tracing training

CEBU CITY, Philippines— So far, the training for contact tracers here is going well, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said during an online presser on Wednesday afternoon, July 8, 2020.

“Very very favorable ang development. Very effective yung mga estudyante, it is something new to them,” said the mayor.

(The development of our training is very favorable. Our students are very effective, [because] this is something new to them.)

Magalong and his team arrived here on, Tuesday, July 7, to conduct training for contact tracing.

He said that at first, the students or the trainees for contact tracing were a bit confused with the training, especially with the use of technology.

“So I mentioned to them na merong kanya-kanyang expertise ‘yan. Itong first day lang is for you to get an overview of the entire system,” he said.

(So I mentioned to them that each have their own expertise. The first day of training is just to give them an overview of the entire system.)

Magalong added that contact tracing has a core component, which consists of the analyst, technical support, and the interviewer.

The Baguio City mayor said in previous interviews that there is no need to introduce a new system for contact tracing here but only to enhance the system and the skills of the contact tracers. /bmjo