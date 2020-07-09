10-month-old among Talisay City’s new COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of Talisay City’s 20 new positive cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 on July 8, 2020, is a 10-month-old baby girl from Barangay San Isidro.

According to the Talisay City Public Information Office, the baby girl was admitted to the Talisay District Hospital (TDH) on July 4, 2020 for cough, fever, and seizure.

The baby is still recuperating at the TDH after testing positive of the virus.

Aside from the baby, a 51-year-old male also tested positive, but he died before the results came about. He died on July 3, 2020 at the TDH.

The new COVID-19 cases in the city were joined by five health workers from Barangays San Isidro, Poblacion, Dumlog, and Bulacao.

The health care worker in Barangay Bulacao is a 35-year-old mother who recently gave birth at the TDH.

The other health care workers manifested influenza-like-symptoms and are currently recuperating under quarantine.

Two government workers also proved positive of the virus. They are from Barangays Cansojong and Tangke and both exhibited flu-like symptoms.

They are currently under quarantine and recovering.

Two women who gave birth at the TDH has contracted the virus as well. The mothers from Barangay Tabunok and Maghaway gave birth on July 5 and July 3, respectively.

They are now asymptomatic and under quarantine.

The rest of the city’s cases are contacts of previous cases, swabbed due to influenza-like symptoms, or swabbed during hospital admission.

The 20 new cases now brings the total number of COVID-19 cases of the city to 450, but only 217 are active cases.

The city recorded nine new recoveries, bringing the total recoveries to 155 for a recovery rate of 34.4 percent.

With the addition of three deaths, the city now has a total of 51 deaths for a mortality rate of 11.3 percent.

“This is a result of our city’s aggressive contact tracing and intensified active case finding of our ILIs, I believe our positive cases will increase, but I believe early detection is key for early isolation,” said Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas. /bmjo