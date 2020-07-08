COVID-19 count in CV hits 11K with 301 new cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The total number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Central Visayas has gone past the 11,000-mark as the Health Department reported 301 new cases in the region on Wednesday evening, July 8, 2020.

The 301 new cases in Central Visayas are from the following areas:

Cebu City – 63

Mandaue City – 48

Lapu-Lapu City – 94

Cebu Province – 79

Negros Oriental – 16

Bohol – 1

As of 5 p.m. this Wednesday, the Department of Health (DOH-7) said there are 11,155 cases of COVID-19 in Central Visayas of which, 6,955 are active cases.

The agency also reported nine new deaths — 2 from Cebu province and seven from Cebu City, bringing the death toll to 419.

With 94 additional cases, the health department’s records also show that Lapu-Lapu has already breached the 1,000 mark. The highly urbanized city on Mactan Island now has 1,064 cases with 182 recoveries and 27 deaths.

The province of Siquijor, on the other hand, maintains to have no confirmed COVID-19 cases.

On the national scale, the DOH has also reported tonight 2,538 new cases — of which 1,922 are fresh cases and 617 are late cases, bringing the total COVID-19 cases in the country to 50,359. /bmjo