Medellin logs 3 new cases; Mayor, staff negative for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Medellin Mayor Joven Mondigo Jr. and the staffers of the local government unit who were close contacts with a previously confirmed COVID-19 case in the town have tested negative for the viral infection.

Mondigo, in an update on Thursday morning, July 9, 2020, said a number of the municipal personnel were close contacts of Medellin’s COVID-19 patient number 4.

“Malipayon nato nga ipahibalo sa tanan nga NEGATIVE ang resulta sa PCR Test nga gipahigayon sa akoa ug sa mga LGU personnel nga mga close contacts sa Patient No. 4 lakip na ang mga staff sa Office of the Mayor,” the mayor was quoted in the statement posted on the town’s Facebook page.

“Mapasalamaton kita sa Ginoo sa paghatag niining lain nga higayon aron makapadayon kita sa pag serbisyo sa katawhan sa Medellin,” he said.

In the same post, however, Mondigo disclosed that three more cases were added to the town’s tally of COVID-19 cases. They are patients number 7 to 9.

Patient No. 7 is a 45-year-old from Barangay Don Virgilio Gonzales. She is the wife of the town’s Patient No. 6.

Patient No. 8 is a 46-years-old man from Sitio Boongon, Barangay Maharuhay who had close contact with the Medellin’s patient no. 5.

Medellin’s Patient No. 9, on the other hand, is a frontliner assigned outside of Cebu province. The patient, who is from Purok Sunflower, Sitio Sta. Teresita, Barangay Lamintak Norte, last visited his family on July 4.

Mondigo said the LGU will immediately proceed with the contact tracing and disinfection of the households of the newly confirmed cases.

Mondigo appealed to his constituents to continue following the minimum health protocols set by the government to prevent the spread of the virus in the town.

Medellin town is located some 116 kilometers north of Cebu City which is now considered as the “epicenter” of the COVID-19 transmission on Cebu island.

The town, along with the five cities and 42 towns under Cebu province, is currently under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

So far, no patient has died from this town which is about 116 kilometers north of Cebu City. /bmjo