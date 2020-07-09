LTO-7: Wait for DOTr guidelines before allowing back riding in motorcycles

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Before setting out to the streets with a back rider, the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) is asking motorcycle riders to wait until the Department of Transportation (DTOr) has released official guidelines on allowing pillion riding.

LTO-7 Regional Director Victor Caindec said their office will need to wait for official instructions from its head agency, the DOTr, in order to properly enforce the conditions on allowing backriding.

Until then, LTO-7 urges the public to still heed the no-back ride policy that was ordered since March as a measure against the spread of COVID-19.

“That is still a pronouncement. Until we see the actual paper, then we will act accordingly,” Caindec told CDN Digital via phone.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año announced over a radio interview on Thursday morning, July 9, 2020, that the Interagency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) will already allow pillion riding for couples starting Friday, July 10, provided that health protocols will still be observed.

Año also said motorcycle riders will have to follow the prototype submitted by Bohol Governor Arthur Yap, which has a divider with a handle between the driver and the back rider.

Año, who is the vice-chairperson of the IATF, said couples living in the same household, regardless if they are married or not, are allowed to back ride.

However, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said later that the allowed backriding is still limited to married couples.

“Therefore, the pronouncement of the DILG, being the head of the IATF, means that we will wait for the DOTr to give us the details of the instruction para dili ta masayop. Naa baya nay mga exceptions, conditions, et cetera,” Caindec said.

(Therefore, the pronouncement of the DILG, being the head of the IATF, means that we will wait for the DOTr to give us the details of the instruction so we won’t be wrong. There will be exceptions, conditions, et cetera.) /bmjo