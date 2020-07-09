BOC-Cebu earns P2.1M from auctioned forfeited goods

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs in Cebu (BOC-Cebu) earned P2.1 million after auctioning off forfeited goods.

BOC-Cebu, in a statement released on Thursday, July 9, said that they had auctioned off 28 containers filled with forfeited goods last Monday, July 6 led by its Acting District Collector and Lawyer Charlito Martin Mendoza.

“The Bureau earned P2.136 million from the auction, and this amount is additional contribution to our government’s efforts against the pandemic,” Mendoza was quoted on saying.

“As soon as final forfeiture against a shipment is declared in favor of the government, and the goods are not prohibited and still deemed of value, we auction it off so the government can earn from the sale, and the goods do not go to waste,” added the statement.

According to BOC – Cebu, auctioning off forfeited goods will not only generate additional income for the agency but also prevent port congestion by freeing more space in the container yard. /dbs