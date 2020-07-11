Public Masses resume at the National Shrine of St. Joseph starting July 12

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A good news for the Mandauehanons.

The National Shrine of St. Joseph will already resume celebrating public Masses starting this Sunday, July 12, 2020.

However, only the first 60 churchgoers will be accommodated inside the parish during the scheduled Masses, said an advisory that was posted on its official Facebook page.

Churchgoers will also be required to bring their quarantine passes, wear their face masks, undergo temperature checks, and occupy only the designated seats as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Those who are 20-years-old and below and 60-years-old and up are discouraged from attending the public Masses. Instead, they are advised to follow the live streaming of Masses on the national shrine’s FB page.

The national shrine will have two Masses scheduled at 6:30 a.m. (English) and 5:30 p.m. (Cebuano) from Mondays to Fridays. Two more are scheduled at 6:30 a.m. (English) and 6 p.m. (Cebuano anticipated Mass) on Saturdays.

On Sundays, the national shrine will have three Masses scheduled at 8 a.m. (Cebuano), 2:30 p.m. (English), and 5:30 p.m. (Cebuano).