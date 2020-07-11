Mandaue’s total recoveries near 500; active cases at 735

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An additional 63 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus disease in Mandaue City, bringing its total number of recoveries to 434 as of Friday, July 10, 2020.

According to the daily COVID-19 case update posted by the city’s Public Information Office (PIO), the 63 new recoveries are all from the communities. The city distinguishes its cases between those coming from barangays and from the Mandaue City Jail.

Of the city’s 434 total recovery count, 226 are from the community while 208 are from the jail.

However, the city also logged an additional 25 COVID-19 cases on Friday. These cases are from the following barangays:

Alang-Alang – 2

Guizo-1

Subangdaku – 1

Casili – 1

Tipolo – 3

Canduman – 1

Banilad – 3

Casuntingan – 1

Tingub – 2

Opao – 1

Cabancalan – 2

Mantuyong – 1

Looc – 1

Cubacub – 1

Paknaan – 2

Cambaro – 1

Ibabao- 1

The PIO said that the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) is already set for the decontamination of the areas while contact tracing for the new cases has also commenced.

The new cases bring the city’s total COVID-19 cases count to 1,194, with 735 active cases, 434 recoveries, and 25 deaths. / dcb