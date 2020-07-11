DOH – 7 reports more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases on July 10

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) reported more recoveries than new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) last Friday, July 10.

DOH – 7’s latest COVID-19 case bulletin released late night on Friday showed that they logged 365 more recoveries.

New cases, on the other hand, totaled to 181. Out of the 181 new cases, 72 were from Cebu City while 60 came from Cebu province.

DOH – 7 also recorded 28 more deaths related to the disease, 20 of whom were patients coming from Cebu City.

The majority of the recoveries reported last Friday came from the cities of Cebu and Mandaue with 139 and 105 each. Lapu-Lapu City and Cebu province also recorded 85 and 32 more recoveries.

With the addition of the latest data, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas now totals to 11, 574 with 4,835 recoveries and 529 mortalities.

Of the region’s confirmed COVID-19 cases, 6, 210 remained as active cases which means that these patients continue to have SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease, in their systems.

Cebu City, tagged as the epicenter of the virus’ outbreak in the region, now has 7,246 COVID-19 cases of the infection. This comprised 62.6 percent of the entire count for Central Visayas. The city will remain under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) until July 15.

Cebu province came second with the highest number of documented COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas, with 1,907 as of Friday. Of this number, a total of 984 are from the towns of Minglanilla and Consolacion and Talisay City.

Most parts of the province have recently shifted to a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), the most relaxed form of community quarantine last Friday, July 10.

But the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) decided for Minglanilla, Consolacion, and Talisay City to remain under GCQ until July 15 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases there. / dcb