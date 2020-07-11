CCTO to resume processing of delivery permit renewals on July 13

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | July 11,2020 - 11:15 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Starting on Monday, July 13, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) will already resume the processing of applications for the renewal of delivery permits for vehicles that deliver essential goods.

However, CCTO said that the suspension on the processing of new applications will stay.

“NO new applications will be accepted,” reads an advisory that was posted on its Facebook page.

Applicants are advised to bring the following requirements:

old or expired delivery permit

business permit

CR and OR of the vehicle

professional driver’s license

CCTO earlier ordered a suspension on the processing of renewals and new delivery permit applications in compliance with the mandate of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-MEID) to control the number of vehicles plying city streets.

The office has already processed more than 4, 000 permit applications since the city start of the enhanced community quarantine in Cebu City in March.

Delivery permits cost between P500 to P700 depending on the kind of goods that will be transported.