4 ‘CPP-NPA officials’ arrested in Kabankalan, NegOcc

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four high-ranking officials of the Communist Party of the Philippines- New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) were arrested by the 15th infantry battalion of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Sitio Mamposo, Barangay Magballo, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental.

Major Cenon Pancito III of the Central Command told reporters in a phone interview today, July 11, that they were able to locate the arrested individuals after the encounter with the Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs) last July 8, in Barangay Pinggot, Ilog, Negros Occidental.

“After the encounter, we have made our troops pursue these enemies which led to the formation of the intelligence unit of the Army and the PNP to trap the traces of these NPA,” said Pancito.

Pancito identified the suspects as Emmylo Cañares, 38; George Buga-ay alias Samantha/Alexa, 42; Relyn Moreno alias Sam, 22; and Raffy Patajo alias Paolo, 21.

Cañares was a resident of South Poblacion, San Fernando, Cebu, and was allegedly a former finance officer of Bohol Party Committee and the current Secretary of the Second National Urban Center Party Committee (2NUCPC).

Buga-ay and Moreno were both from Kabankalan while Patajo was from Ilog town.

According to Pancito, Buga-ay was allegedly a former squad leader and Finance Logistics Officer of the Regional Strike Forces (RSF) of Kilusang Rehiyon Negros (KR-N), former Secretary-General PAMALAKAYA Negros and allegedly the current Regional Communication (RCOM) of KR-N.

Moreno, on the other hand, was allegedly the current Regional Communication (RCOM) staff of KR-N while Patajo was a former Squad Finance Logistics Officer (FLO) of Platoon 3 and Squad leader of Platoon 2, South West Front, KR-N and a Regional Communication Staff of KR-N.

Several firearms and ammunition were confiscated from the possession of the suspects and cash money which amounted to P119,354.

The four persons were detained in Kabankalan Police Station pending the filing of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition charges./dbs